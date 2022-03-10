Have you ever looked around and thought, “how did I get here?” Or “I was so much happier when I worked at that last job”… Did you leave a job you loved to try something new or stretch yourself only to realize the grass just isn’t always greener on the other side?

Maybe it’s time to go back.

Karla Santi is the CEO of Blend Interactive and she’s hired several of what can be referred to as boomerang employees. She joined us today to talk about not only the value in going back to a job you loved – but also why employers can find valuable employees if they look back to those who have left.

As employees are re-evaluating their current workplaces and positions, many are realizing they were happiest in a former position. As titles and the corporate ladder are less important to some, returning to a former workplace doesn’t feel like a demotion.

“Really find what gives you joy – and maybe it’s not becoming the Senior Vice President of something – it’s really honing your skill to be really good and happy at your job. And that should be success.” Karla Santi, CEO of Blend Interactive

Karla Santi says that amidst “The Great Resignation” many employees are returning to their former employers as boomerang employees. At Blend Interactive they have two former employees who have returned to their company, and while the reasons for their initial departure vary, they both returned for the same reason: to be a part of our culture that made them feel at home.

