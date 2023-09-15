They say a dog is man’s best friend, but finding the right canine companion starts with finding an ethical breeder.



Irresponsible breeding practices could lead to health issues or anxious temperaments in certain dogs.



Morgan Weber of Lucky Pup Adventures stopped by to share her top-tips for selecting a breeder who aligns with your values.



She knows that identifying a reputable dog breeder is crucial if you want your puppy-parent-journey to start off on the right paw.