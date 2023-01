What’s your favorite movie? For some the answer may be the Disney Pixar classic, “Finding Nemo.” If that’s the case in your home, it’s likely that you have a fish tank or three. Which begs the question “How can we keep the tanks clean and healthy?” Luckily, the Chief Fish Guy at The Aquarium Keepers, Austin Weber, joined us to give us a tip or two once those swimming little friends have hooked you.

Tips for algae