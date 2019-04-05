KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

April 5th, 2019 On KELOLAND Living

Made With Grace and Grit blogger Cassie Beech and assistant Tessa Schultz share different ways you can incorporate your children’s artwork into your home decor.

Job’s Daughters shares their mission and how their project HIKE that helps children with hearing loss.

Holistic Nutritionist, Ashlee Rowland, has studied all about how what we eat can affect our health. She’s here with some not-so-sweet ways sugar affects our bodies and she has some simple sugar swaps to help kick the craving. 

Tune into your KELOLAND stations this Sunday night at 7PM CT, 6PM MT for the ACM Awards.

Brittany teaches us how to make her infamous homemade burrito bowl. 

Burrito Bowl Recipe:

