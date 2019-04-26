April 26th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

In honor of National South Dakota Day, Brittany and Jeff go head to head in a South Dakota trivia competition.

Jewelry artist, Melanie Erickson, shares what you can learn at the upcoming stamped message jewelry event. Sioux Falls Community Education Specialist, Melodee Kloiber, shares what other upcoming community ed classes you can sign up for.Elsa VandeVegte is a baker at the Co-op in Sioux Falls. Not only can you get delicious made-from-scratch pretzels at their location, but she’s going to show us how they create the classic twist that most of us can’t wait to sink our teeth into.

Sioux Empire Rock-a-Bettys share information on their scholarship opportunity for non-traditional women attending school in KELOLAND. Also hear from Susan Kroger, who is a past recipient of the scholarship.