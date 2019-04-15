April 12th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Laura Wolf is with d.clutter. She’s here with some tips to help us pack light and keep organized for our weekend getaways.

Angela, along with photojournalist, Thom Morrow, looks deeper into BJ’s hunt to find out just who is his true biological father. She’ll also tell you why the results of the DNA test still haven’t answered his question and why in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND: Tale of two fathers during the 10PM News.

Kim Haiar is with LifeScape and Shay Farwell is with Dairy Queen. They are here to tell us how they are teaming up to support LifeScape’s mission to empower children and adults with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives with a fundraising raffle.

This year the tradition at Augusta National Golf Club that is unlike any other, begins unlike any other with the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur Golf tournament. George Askala takes us to Georgia as we get ready for Tee Time at Augusta this weekend.