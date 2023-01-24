Winter in KELOLAND is trudging on and while Ashley Thompson may have mastered embracing the winter, that doesn’t change the fact that many people are feeling the crunch of Cabin Fever season. If you’re not game to head to the ski chalet, we’ve got an idea to bring the chalet to you… in the cutest, or should we say char-cutest, way.
Today we were joined by one of our favorite superheroes, a member of Ashley’s momtourage, and an expert party host. Lindsay Lundeby showed us how to make a Charcuterie Chalet that is the perfect snack or cocktail party centerpiece this time of year.
You can follow Lindsay on Instagram @adventuresofthemomtourage.
Step one:
Start with a loaf of bread. Dense bread works the best. We used Settler’s Bread.
Step two:
Carve the sides of the bread to make it a rectangle.
Step three:
Dig the center out of the bread to make room for a dip.
Step four:
Spread cream cheese liberally over the sides of the loaf of bread and start adding different decorations to make your chalet!
Step 5:
Fill the carved-out portion with dip and then add the roof by putting two pieces of focaccia together with toothpicks and covering with cream cheese.
Charcuterie chalet decor ideas:
- Pretzles
- Crackers
- Breadsticks
- Nuts
- Chex mix
- Broccoli and cauliflower
- Rosemary
- Meat sticks
- Variety of sliced cheese