Winter in KELOLAND is trudging on and while Ashley Thompson may have mastered embracing the winter, that doesn’t change the fact that many people are feeling the crunch of Cabin Fever season. If you’re not game to head to the ski chalet, we’ve got an idea to bring the chalet to you… in the cutest, or should we say char-cutest, way.



Today we were joined by one of our favorite superheroes, a member of Ashley’s momtourage, and an expert party host. Lindsay Lundeby showed us how to make a Charcuterie Chalet that is the perfect snack or cocktail party centerpiece this time of year.

You can follow Lindsay on Instagram @adventuresofthemomtourage.

Charcuterie chalet

Step one:

Start with a loaf of bread. Dense bread works the best. We used Settler’s Bread.

First step of the charcuterie chalet

Step two:

Carve the sides of the bread to make it a rectangle.

Second step of the charcuterie chalet

Step three:

Dig the center out of the bread to make room for a dip.

Third step of the charcuterie chalet

Step four:

Spread cream cheese liberally over the sides of the loaf of bread and start adding different decorations to make your chalet!

Charcuterie chalet with a mailbox

Step 5:

Fill the carved-out portion with dip and then add the roof by putting two pieces of focaccia together with toothpicks and covering with cream cheese.

Charcuterie chalet

Charcuterie chalet decor ideas:

Pretzles

Crackers

Breadsticks

Nuts

Chex mix

Broccoli and cauliflower

Rosemary

Meat sticks

Variety of sliced cheese

Charcuterie chalet decor ideas

Charcuterie chalet with asparagus fence

Charcuterie chalet with rosemary wreath, a cracker door and pretzel windows

Charcuterie chalet with meat stick siding and a stack of firewood made out of meat sticks