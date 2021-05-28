Appreciating autism

Autism is a brain difference that changes a person’s ability to communicate and relate to other people. It first appears in young children and cases can range from mild to severe. Some people with Autism can navigate their world, some have exceptional abilities, while others struggle.

While the condition is most often diagnosed in children, some people like today’s guest don’t discover that they have autism until they are adults. Joe Bartmann was diagnosed just last year.

And since then he has undertaken a mission to speak about his case in hopes of fostering autism acceptance and helping others better support people with autism in our community