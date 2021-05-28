Appreciating autism

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Autism is a brain difference that changes a person’s ability to communicate and relate to other people. It first appears in young children and cases can range from mild to severe. Some people with Autism can navigate their world, some have exceptional abilities, while others struggle.

While the condition is most often diagnosed in children, some people like today’s guest don’t discover that they have autism until they are adults. Joe Bartmann was diagnosed just last year.

And since then he has undertaken a mission to speak about his case in hopes of fostering autism acceptance and helping others better support people with autism in our community

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 