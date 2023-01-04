If you’re reading this, we probably don’t need to tell you what’s great about living in South Dakota. It’s a good place to work in a great career, a safe place to raise kids, and here you can build a life you only dreamed about. We also probably don’t need to tell you about South Dakota’s “brain drain.” Too many college-aged kids are choosing to get their education someplace else- often because the financial assistance at other schools in other states is just too good to pass up. And once they leave the state, they often don’t come back. Elli Haerter is with the South Dakota Community Foundation and Dana Dykhouse serves as the board chair for the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship. He also happens to be the CEO of First PREMIER Bank. They both stopped by to tell us about an effort to stop the “brain drain.”

Scholarship application process

Freedom Scholarship aims to get more of South Dakota’s young people across the finish line with their bachelor’s degrees and grow the workforce here in our state. If you know a student who might want to know more, please have them speak with their university’s financial aid office. You can also contact Elli by phone at 605-786-2407. You can also find more information and an FAQ section online at freedomscholarshipsd.com. If you are interested in making a gift to support the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship Fund, you can reach Elli by email at ehaerter@sdcommunityfoundation.org.

As a statewide community foundation, the South Dakota Community Foundation works with donors, nonprofits and community leaders to strengthen philanthropy in South Dakota every day. The organization also works to help charitable donations do more good within our state. You can more information about making a donation online at sdcommunityfoundation.org.