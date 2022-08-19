When you think about taking a class or applying to a development program, you are probably thinking about how it is going to benefit you. But what happens when you go beyond the “me” to think about how improving your own skills can benefit the community around you?



On today’s show we were joined by Megan Bartel, who is the Executive Director of Women’s Programming at EmBe. She was here along with Brienne Maner, the Executive Director at Startup Sioux Falls; and Olivia Boese, the Grants Project Manager at The South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.



They joined us on the couch to fill us in on their Women’s Leadership Program and a network of women leaders serving our community.

The deadline to apply is Monday, September 12, 2022 and you can apply on their website: embe.org.