Another SFSD Virtual Academy deadline approaches: What you need to know

The fall semester looked very different for both students and parents this year. And, it looks like the adjustment to a “new normal” will continue into the spring semester. But, what if the initial choice parents in the Sioux Falls School District now feels all wrong for their student? Many parents are left wondering “Would my child be doing better back in the class room,” or “Would they be safer here at home?” If you’re looking to change your choice and enroll your child in the SFSD Virtual Academy, or send them back to the classroom, our next guest has the information you’ll want to hear.



Kirk Zeeck is the Director of Curriculum and Federal Programs with the school district. He shares the details on the spring semester with the virtual academy.