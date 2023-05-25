Since last March, we’ve been shining a spotlight on the people all across KELOLAND who are making a difference in their communities–maybe through a local non-profit or they go above-and-beyond on the job? However they’re doing it, their efforts have been recognized these past few months through the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Who Powers You contest that’s been held by your local Touchstone Energy Cooperatives within East River Electric’s service territory.

Chris Studer is the chief member and public relations officer with East River Electric Cooperative. He joined us for the big reveal as promised. Big congratulations goes out to the winners:

3rd place winner $500 prize: Pearl Holt member of Nothern Electric Cooperative

2nd place winner $1500 prize: Laura Klock, member of Central Electric Cooperative

1st place winner prize $3000: Bob and Nancy Montross, members of Kingsbury Electric Cooperative

As the region’s wholesale power supplier, East River Electric Co-op provides power, information and innovation to its member distribution electric co-ops in Eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. As a member of the Touchstone Energy Cooperative, East River Electric is a not-for-profit generation and transmission cooperative. Their main campus is located in Madison, South Dakota and they also operate eight regional service centers. You can find the local electric cooperative that powers you through their website at eastriver.coop. And if you are interested in finding out more about the touchstone energy cooperative network, you’ll find information online at yourcooppower.com.