Have you heard the news yet? This Friday KELOLAND Investigates’ Angela Kennecke will be signing off the air for the last time as part of the KELOLAND News team. And, honestly, none of us can blame her.

That’s because we know that Angela’s heart lies with her new job as she devotes herself full time to the charity she started after the death of her oldest child, Emily, in 2018 to fentanyl poisoning. In this case, her loss, and ours as her viewers over three decades, is Emily’s Hope’s gain. But in true, Angela Kennecke style, she is going off the air after delivering one of her biggest KELOLAND Investigates stories yet. She joined us to tell us more about that and more about what her future holds out from under this spotlight.