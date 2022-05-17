The people of South Dakota are as diverse as its landscape. It is the people of this state, past, present and future, who are remembered and recognized by the South Dakota Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was established in 1974 to recognize and honor those individuals who are Championing a Culture of Excellence for all of South Dakota.



Those words certainly describe the contributions of today’s guest. KELOLAND’s own Angela Kennecke is being honored as part of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.



She is joining 9 other people from across the state who represent the best in agriculture, the arts, medicine, business, philanthropy, and innovation. She joined us today to tell us more about what this honor means to her.

Angela Kennecke and Ashley Thompson on the set of KELOLAND Living

The South Dakota Hall of Fame Honors Ceremony is held every year to celebrate and recognize 10 outstanding individuals as they are inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame. Tickets are still available for the two day event taking place at the South Dakota Hall of Fame Visitor and Education Center. You can purchase them online at sdhalloffame.org. And our congratulations to Angela for a well-deserved honor and recognition!