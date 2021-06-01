Angela Kennecke previews KELOLAND Investigates: Cold Cases

Posted:

Officials in the law enforcement field refer to a “cold case” as any case in which the investigative leads have been exhausted. They can be cases of murder, disappearances; anything that remains unsolved years–even decades after a case was first reported.

KELOLAND News anchor, Angela Kennecke, knows all about cold cases, too, because she is often asked to look into cold cases by friends or family of the people involved as part of her work with KELOLAND Investigates.

She tells us more about how KELOLAND News will be shining a spotlight on such cases throughout the month of June and how you could possibly hold a clue to helping solve them.

