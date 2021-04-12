Angela Kennecke featured in HBO Documentary “Our Towns” premieres tomorrow

Being on TV is nothing new for KELOLAND News’ Angela Kennecke. After all, she’s been bringing us all the news for decades. Yet, being on film is not something she does every day, but that’s exactly where you’ll find her tomorrow night in a documentary called, “Our Towns” airing on HBO. Angela has already gotten a sneak peek at the film and she’s joining us today to share her experience being part of the project. She’s also brought along the film’s trailer in which she also makes a cameo appearance.

