Anderson-Smith Therapy Institute explains tongue ties

Does your child struggle to overcome speech difficulties? Or do some people struggle to understand your child when her or she is speaking? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that speech and language disorders affect about 8% of children between the ages of three to 17.



Nikki Escobin is a speech-Language Pathologist with Anderson-Smith Therapy Institute.



She helps us understand the most common speech and feeding problems and explain how the staff at Anderson-Smith Therapy Institute can help children overcome them.

Anderson-Smith Therapy Institute has been providing individualized and specialized therapy to children and their families since 2013. If you’re unsure whether Anderson-Smith Therapy Institute can help your child, simply give them a call at 605-271-1852 to schedule a consultation. They have clinics in Sioux Falls and Brandon. You can request an appointment online by clicking on “contact” on their website, Anderson SmithTherapy.com.