An Avera OBGYN provides tips for mothers expecting during the pandemic

Life in a worldwide pandemic isn’t easy. There are all sorts of worries about our collective wellbeing. Of course, we are worried about ourselves and our own unique circumstances. But if you are pregnant during these unprecedented times, you likely have even more on your mind. As an obstetrician and gynecologist with Avera Health, Dr. Kimberlee McKay has heard plenty of those parent-to-be concerns. She is joining us today via Zoom with some advice to help calm the concerns and help moms prepare for the birth they’ve been wishing for long before COVID-19 became part of their child’s story.

Despite COVID-19 concerns, the hospital remains the safest place for mom to deliver baby and for both to recover. Check out Avera’s Maybe a Baby Classes and resources online a Avera.org/maybeababy. You can also reach them by phone at 605-322-8920. If you’re currently staying at home to stay safe, their next class will be a virtual class with details coming soon. You’ll also find that information on their website.