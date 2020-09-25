An astrological crash course

When it comes to your life, there can be times, maybe like now for instance, when you feel like you might not be in control of your whole destiny. Could it be written in the stars? Your zodiac sign can say a lot about you, from the way you’re perceived to others to the quirky traits of your personality. Rachael Larson is a part time astrologist, and Tarot card reader and she says your Zodiac sign can reveal a lot more. about you than you might think. She walks us through how the stars can impact our lives and why there is more to your star chart than just your sun sign.

