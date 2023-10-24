The summer camp experience doesn’t just have to be for the kids! A special upcoming event is opening up all the fun of Leif Ericson Day Camp to adults.

The idea first started when long time YMCA supporter, Katie Ashmore, started talking to her friends about wanting to host an adult day camp to raise money that would provide scholarships for kids to attend Leif Ericson Day Camp.

Sadly, Katie suddenly passed away on March 5th of 2023, but her friends continued to rally around her dedication to serving the community. One group of her friends, who affectionately sometimes call themselves “Katie’s Ladies”, decided that they would see Katie’s idea through to fruition.

KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson and Mitchell Olson headed out to Leif Ericson Day Camp to talk to two of those friends, Abbie Everist and Kadyn Whittman, to learn more about this fantastic event. They also went on a few adventures of their own!

Big Vikes Adult Day Camp Adventure takes place Mon, November 06, 2023. You can register for a full day, beginning at 12 PM or a half day, which begins at 4 PM.

Tickets include access to horseback riding, high ropes, archery, zip lines, rock wall climbing, goat yoga, crafts and more. There will also be cocktails (including a cocktail class), and of course – s’mores around the campfire!

Get your tickets here.