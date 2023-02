Chances are when you are asked to name a healthy nut: almonds, pecans, even walnuts come to mind. But there’s a fourth option that you might not have considered and as Dana Devon reported, Pistachios should be be your new go-to superfood.

This KELOLAND Living segment is sponsored by American Pistachio Growers, a non-profit trade association working to increase awareness about the nutritional benefits of pistachios.