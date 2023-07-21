South Dakota is one of 41 states who have adopted the expansion of Medicaid to cover all people with household incomes below a certain level. That means you can qualify for Medicaid based on your income, household size, disability, family status, and other factors.

Sophie Daly was joined by Chrissy Meyer, the Region Senior Marketing and Communications Director with the South Dakota division of the America Heart Association; and Katrina Lehr-McKinney is a Medias Strategist with Fresh Produce which has been researching the expansion and have developed an advertising campaign to make sure South Dakotans who may be eligible have the resources to join the program.

The stopped in with more information and resources to help you find out if you qualify to receive South Dakota Medicaid under the new expansion.

If you’re looking for health insurance coverage – or have questions about your eligibility – connect with a navigator who can offer free support. They’re required to provide fair, impartial, and accurate information about your health insurance options. The American Heart Association is a proud champion for coverage to help people who are under insured or don’t have health care coverage at all get enrolled in the South Dakota Medicare program. You can phone them at 605-360-2542 or head online to getcoveredsouthdakota.org to find out more.