Last November, South Dakota voters approved a constitutional Amendment aimed at expanding Medicaid eligibility across the state. When Medicaid’s new expansion plan rolls out on July 1st, many more people who did not previously qualify for health insurance will now be eligible to receive care—perhaps for the first time in their life. That means that this July will be a pivotal point for the well-being of many South Dakotans.

Shelly Ten Napel is the CEO of the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas. And Sarah Houska is a volunteer with the American Heart Association.

They joined us to tell us more about this exciting change in Medicaid coverage, and how you can find out more about enrolling in the program which is already underway.

SD Medicaid Open Enrollment

Eligibility

10 essential health benefits catergories

If you’re looking for health insurance coverage – or have questions about your eligibility – connect with a navigator who can offer free support. They’re required to provide fair, impartial, and accurate information about your health insurance options. The American Heart Association is a proud champion for coverage to help people who are under insured or don’t have health care coverage at all get enrolled in the South Dakota Medicare program. You can phone them at 605-360-2542 or head online to getcoveredsouthdakota.org to find out more.