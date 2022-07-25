Going into a building is something many of us take for granted. We don’t think of what it takes to be able to walk up the steps and open the door. That is not something that is lost on people with disabilities. They often have to take extra steps to just get into a building. While it’s gotten better since the Americans With Disabilities was passed on July 26, 1990, there is still work to done.

On today’s show we were joined by the Vice President of Employee Experience with Sanford Health, Ashley Wenger Slaba, and Vicki Stewart, the Executive Director of Sioux Falls Business Resource Network.



They were here today to help us better understand how we can help celebrate ADA day and ensure that everyone has an easier path to the world outside their door.