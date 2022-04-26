What happens when you start doing research for a project and find yourself suddenly down a rabbit hole of information that you just can’t get enough of? Why not write a book about it?

Hector Curriel is the author and artist behind a new graphic novel “American Ace,” that tells the story of the late former Governor Joe Foss, from his childhood in Sioux Falls to his exploits as a highly-decorated World War II pilot. He joined us to share a little about this fascinating story and show us how he goes about creating the beautiful art behind it.

Hector Curriel and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set to talk about his new Graphic Novel: American Ace
Hector Curriel and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

| Eye on KELOLAND | American Ace graphic biography >

"American Ace" and original artwork by Hector Curriel
“American Ace” and original artwork by Hector Curriel