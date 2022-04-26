What happens when you start doing research for a project and find yourself suddenly down a rabbit hole of information that you just can’t get enough of? Why not write a book about it?



Hector Curriel is the author and artist behind a new graphic novel “American Ace,” that tells the story of the late former Governor Joe Foss, from his childhood in Sioux Falls to his exploits as a highly-decorated World War II pilot. He joined us to share a little about this fascinating story and show us how he goes about creating the beautiful art behind it.

Hector Curriel and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

