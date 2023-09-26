We’ve had a wide variety of animals on this show, but it’s only once a year that we get a visit from our Alpaca friends at Deer Creek Alpacas near White, SD.



And if you’ve joined us before for what we affectionately refer to as the annual “Alpaca Attacka”, you already know that this is one of our favorite animal visits of the year.



Jan Selken stopped by, along with two members of her Alpaca herd, Barrett and Toast. While you won’t be able to see them in-person at this year’s KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show, you will be able to purchase some of the wonderful items that Jan is able to create from their wool.



Did someone mention awesome dryer balls?

You can find Jan at the Deer Creek Alpacas booth at the upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show, happening Friday October 20th and Saturday October 21st.

Mark your calendar now! It’ll be the perfect time to pick out some Christmas gifts for those people on your list who are hard to buy for.



If you can’t wait and you’d like to order your own skein of alpaca yarn to knit some mittens or want to get your hands on their awesome dryer balls, simply go online to DeerCreekAlpacas.com.