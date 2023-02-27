The season of Lent officially kicked off last Wednesday, and while most of us are familiar with the common lent traditions, including no meat on Fridays, and maybe giving something up for the period. Have you ever heard of almsgiving? Mark Conzemius with the Catholic Community Foundation of Eastern South Dakotal and Father Tony Klein who is with the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese stopped by to explain how we can give to those in need this Lenten season.