Today marks a long-standing tradition for many parents. You know, the day after Halloween is the perfect time to mine your child’s trick-or-treat bag and dig out all the good stuff you love and they won’t miss. But there is another tradition we want to tell you about today. And this one involves godparents. So, Ashley invited one of her children’s godparents to join her on the show today.
Marti Thompson is the godparent to Ashley’s youngest son, Fox. And Marti not only knows how to pronounce “Allerheiligenstriezel”, she’s showed us how to make it because in Austria and Germany it is traditionally given to god children on All Saints Day, the day after Halloween.
Allerheiligenstriezel! The ultimate sweet treat for All Saints Day
