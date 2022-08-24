What were you doing in 1972? Unless you are over the age of 50, which Ashley Thompson is not, the answer probably depends on where you were in life 50 years ago. And back in 1972, that could have been fighting in the Vietnam War; watching Apollo 16 launch into space; or watching the latest developments in the Watergate scandal.



The three who joined us today were all in their senior year at one of Sioux Falls’ three high schools at the time. Each members of the Class of ’72, Craig Margulies was at Washington High School; Nancy Nyberg Swanson was a Patriot at Lincoln High School; and Dick Year was an O’Gorman High School Knight.



And while they may have been cross-town rivals back then, this year they are joining forces for what is believed to be the first-ever high school reunion involving all three schools and their graduates for this year’s 50th High School Reunion. They were here to tell us more about what they have planned for this one of a kind event and why it’s so important.

Friday night reunion details