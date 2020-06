The movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, starring Will Ferrell will be shown twice each evening Friday through Sunday, June 26-28th with showings at 9 PM and 11:15 PM at Lake Lorraine.

You can only buy tickets at the event each night. Ages 12 and up are $10, kids 6 to 11 years old are $5 and 5 and under are free.

You can listen to the movie through your radio, and you can text in concession orders which will then be delivered to your car.