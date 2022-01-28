Climate change is impacting the daily lives of people around the world, and no one knows that better than local farmers. An extreme weather event can devastate a family farm in a matter of minutes. Thankfully the agriculture industry continues to proactively change and adapt – to ensure we still have food on our tables.



Kyra Schenk, Jim Petrik and Zane Williams are KELOLAND livestock producers and famers. They joined us to talk about agriculture and the environment – and how it’s not quite as black and white as you might think.

