It can sometimes feel like you’re wandering alone in the dark, and intrusive thoughts and mental health struggles might enter your mind. That’s normal. Yet, some people don’t find their way out of the darkness and end up taking their own lives. That’s something Nicole Muilenburg, a local volunteer with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is hoping to stop. She joined us to explain how the AFSP is working to research suicide, and offer a helping hand to help those suffering, walk out of the darkness.

Out of the Darkness Walk details