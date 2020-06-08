Advice for limiting your risk of contracting COVID-19 while traveling

How to offer condolences in an Instagram comment The COVID-19 Pandemic has taken the lives of more than 103,000 Americans. It’s also made virtual funerals a common experience. Many of us are getting word of these deaths as we scroll through our social media feeds. And the reality of social distancing has more people searching for the best way to support someone who […]

Tips to avoid face irritation and acne while wearing face masks Kayce Hanson is a licensed Aesthetician with Kalon Medical Spa. She’s joining us with some advice for how we can stay safe by wearing a mask without damaging our skin in the process.

How to avoid “COVID caution exhaustion” as communities open up again Even as we begin to emerge from our stay-at-home isolation, there are worrying signs that some people’s resolve to continue social distancing is flagging. It’s being called “COVID Caution Exhaustion” and it could potentially put you and others at risk. Life Coach Jo Hausman shares why it’s so easy to run out of steam to […]

Domestic violence during a pandemic: Where to turn for legal aid Of all the problems that the COVID-19 Pandemic has caused in our lives, there is one problem that you likely aren’t hearing a lot about on the evening news or reading about in your social media feed -the increase in domestic violence and abuse. Yet the rise in cases comes as no surprise to people […]

Avera McKennan Fitness Center explains what to expect as gyms start to open Jackie Hagar-Tuschen with the Avera McKennan Fitness Center explains how working out at the gym may look a little different right now and steps we can take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Washington Pavilion begins phased reopening today The Washington Pavilion joins us to share what steps staff are taking to keep you and your family safe from COVID-19.

Sioux Falls Public Schools hosting virtual graduation Sunday Dr Brian Maher, the superintendent for Sioux Falls Public Schools, and his staff have been working hard to make the virtual events feel just as special for the seniors, their parents, grandparents and friends to watch on Sunday. He’s joining us in the studio to tell us more about the district’s plans. The ceremonies can […]

Avera Orthopedics explains why patients shouldn’t put off their healthcare needs As quickly as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases went up, the number of joint replacements, spinal fusions, and other elective, non-emergency medical services dropped. In some cases by as much as 99% since the public health crisis started. Dr. Bryce Braaksma, an orthopedic surgeon with Avera Orthopedics, joins us via Zoom to explain what […]

What to consider about campus life during the COVID-19 pandemic For college-bound students, there is so much excitement leading up to life on campus. Finding a roommate, meeting new friends and finding activities to get involved in are all part of the process. Yet, the coronavirus pandemic has replaced that excitement with uncertainty. Augustana University President, Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, is joining us via zoom today. […]