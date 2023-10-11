October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and working toward a more equitable future for everyone is goal many have set forth around the world. That includes making the workplace a safe and inclusive space for everyone.



Vicki Stewart is a truly remarkable woman in KELOLAND and serves as the Executive Director of Employment Disability Resources. She is here along with Patty Kuglitsch, the Outstanding Individual with a Disability Governor’s Award winner, and her ASL Interpreter, Lee Anne Great.



They joined us to fill us all in on how organizations like EDR are working to build a more inclusive and equitable future for those working with disabilities.

The Governor’s Awards recognize the achievements of businesses, individuals with disabilities, and other South Dakotans for their contributions toward the employment of people with disabilities.

The Governor’s Awards ceremony is Oct 30th at the Capitol Rotunda. Award winners are nominated. Nominations can be found on the Department of Human Services website.