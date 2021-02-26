Advanced allyship: Taking action

We have spent Black History month talking about the importance of educating ourselves and doing the work to understand why it’s important to be an ally to those who don’t share the same privileges as ourselves. But then what do we actually do with that information?
Taneeza Islam is the Executive Director of South Dakota Voices for Peace and Kira Kimball is with Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Workplaces.
They talk about advanced allyship and ways to take action for progress.
Here are some Sioux Falls based organizations you can engage with to practice allyship:
- Pathways to Inclusive & Equitable Workplaces
- South Dakota Voices for Peace
- Establishing Sustainable Connections
- South Dakotans Against Racism
- SD Dream Coalition
- SD Coalition for Equity and Justice
- SD African American History Museum
- The Transformation Project SD
- Equality Center SD
