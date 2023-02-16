Deciding to adopt a rescue pet or shelter animal is an important decision. It can be hard to take into account everything you’ll need to be prepared for, but the rewards of adopting a four-legged friend outweigh most concerns and fears many people have concerning adoption. Still not convinced? James Oppenheimer is the Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society; and Dana Konzem is the organization’s Community Outreach and Marketing Manager. They stopped by to tell us more about when you adopt a shelter animal you’re saving more than one life and giving a very special animal a forever home.

Whether you are looking to adopt, donate or volunteers, the critters at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society are waiting for you! They’re located at 3720 East Benson Road in Sioux Falls. They are operating under winter hours right now, which means the shelter is open Mondays through Wednesdays from 11 AM until 6 PM; Thursday and Friday from 11 AM until 7 PM; and Saturday 11 AM until 6 PM. You can find out more about how to help through their website sfhumanesociety.com.