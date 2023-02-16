A new year brings a new Pantone color of the year. This year’s color is described as a shade rooted in nature and expressive of a new signal of strength. Pantone says it’s brave and fearless, and a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration – writing a new narrative. This year’s color? Viva Magenta. Patricia Thoms is an interior designer with Montgomery’s. She says that if you share the same verve for life and rebellious spirit as Viva Magenta, that she has the perfect ways to incorporate it into your existing interior design.

Pantone Color Of the Year: Viva Magenta

Patricia Thoms and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Pena Palace, Sintra Portugal

