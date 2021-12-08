Adding sparkle & imagination to the holidays with The Washington Pavilion

When it comes to kids, one of the unfortunate aspects of the holidays is that, in many cases, the joy of opening all those Christmas presents on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning doesn’t last much past the end of the school break. Wouldn’t it be nice to give a gift that the entire family will get to enjoy throughout the year? Haley Kunkel is the Museums Experience Manager at the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls.

And she’s not only here to fulfill that Christmas wish, she’s also got some great ideas on how to make the holidays extra special this year by spending some time at the Washington Pavilion.

Why not spend some time over the holidays learning something new with your kids at the Washington Pavilion? With more than 100 interactive exhibits, the Kirby Science Discovery Center and the Visual Arts Center offer an incredible array of fun and educational activities! You’ll find the fun inside the Washington Pavilion at 301 South Main Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. Exhibits are open from ten to five Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday from Noon to five. You can call 605-367-6000 for more information.



A membership to the Washington Pavilion would make a great holiday gift that you and your family can enjoy year round. Membership includes exclusive opportunities to experience the sights, sounds and hands-on nature of the facility. Included in your membership is a free access to our Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, discounts on classes, camps and so much more. The Washington Pavilion has two membership types to fit your holiday gift list needs. You can call or visit WashingtonPavilion.org for more information.