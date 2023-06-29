We all have that special piece of jewelry that we never want to take off. Many of us know from experience that not all jewelry is made to be worn 24/7, but the growing trend of permanent jewelry is likely here to stay for young, old and everyone in between. Which begs the question, “How can the wearer keep both their body and jewels in line when bodies change so frequently?” Sophie Daly was joined by owner of Aro Jewelry, and certified GIA gemologist, Shelbi Conover. Shelbi walked us through how to care for your permanent jewelry, and what you need to know about the fast-growing trend.