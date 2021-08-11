Ready for school? Maybe you are, maybe you aren’t, but having the coolest school supplies is one of the best ways to start the school year right.
So today Brittany and Ashley are showing you how to DIY your way into awesomeness with some easy crafts and DIY school supplies. From pencils to erasers, bags to bookcovers, we have some ideas for how you and the kids can make the summer fun last in the last days of summer vacation.
Adding a custom twist to school supplies
