Add this corned beef and cabbage recipe to your St. Patrick’s Day menu

Chef Ellen Doerr is here to teach us a classic corned beef and cabbage recipe that makes for a fast and hearty family meal.

Corned beef and cabbage recipe:

2 pounds corned beef, 1.5 inches in thickness

4 cups cold water

1 medium onion, quartered

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 teaspoon yellow mustard seeds

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

½ teaspoon whole allspice

3 whole cloves

3 bay leaves

Optional: ½ teaspoon ground ginger

6 carrots, peeled, cut to 2.5 inches in length

6 red potatoes, quartered

1 cabbage, cut into 8 wedges

Cooking Instructions

Rinse Corned Beef: Rinse corned beef under cold tap water. Rinse well and pat dry with paper towel.



Pressure Cook Corned Beef: Add rinsed corned beef, quartered onion, 4 crushed garlic cloves, pickling spices seasoning, and 4 cups (1L) cold water into the pressure cooker. Close lid and pressure cook at High Pressure for 70 minutes + Natural Release (~15 minutes). If the floating valve doesn’t drop after 15 minutes, release the remaining pressure by turning the venting knob from sealing position to venting position. Open lid carefully.



Prepare Vegetables: While the pressure cooker is natural releasing, prepare the vegetables as described.



Pressure Cook Vegetables: Set aside cooked corned beef and 750ml of the hot liquid in a large serving bowl. There should be about 1.5 – 2 cups of liquid left in the pressure cooker. Add quartered red potatoes, carrots, and cabbage wedges in the pressure cooker. Close lid and pressure cook at High Pressure for 2 – 3 minutes + Quick Release. Open the lid carefully.



Cut & Serve: On a chopping board, cut Corned Beef against the grain into ⅛ inch slices. Serve with cabbage wedges, red potatoes and carrots.