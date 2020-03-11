Breaking News
Three new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, bringing total to 8
1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Wagner West Central

Add this corned beef and cabbage recipe to your St. Patrick’s Day menu

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show

Chef Ellen Doerr is here to teach us a classic corned beef and cabbage recipe that makes for a fast and hearty family meal.

Corned beef and cabbage recipe:

  •  2 pounds corned beef, 1.5 inches in thickness
  • 4 cups cold water
  • 1 medium onion, quartered
  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 teaspoon yellow mustard seeds
  • 1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
  • 1 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • ½ teaspoon whole allspice
  • 3 whole cloves
  • 3 bay leaves
  • Optional: ½ teaspoon ground ginger
  • 6 carrots, peeled, cut to 2.5 inches in length
  • 6 red potatoes, quartered
  • 1 cabbage, cut into 8 wedges

Cooking Instructions

Rinse Corned Beef: Rinse corned beef under cold tap water. Rinse well and pat dry with paper towel.

Pressure Cook Corned Beef: Add rinsed corned beef, quartered onion, 4 crushed garlic cloves, pickling spices seasoning, and 4 cups (1L) cold water into the pressure cooker. Close lid and pressure cook at High Pressure for 70 minutes + Natural Release (~15 minutes). If the floating valve doesn’t drop after 15 minutes, release the remaining pressure by turning the venting knob from sealing position to venting position. Open lid carefully.

Prepare Vegetables: While the pressure cooker is natural releasing, prepare the vegetables as described.

Pressure Cook Vegetables: Set aside cooked corned beef and 750ml of the hot liquid in a large serving bowl. There should be about 1.5 – 2 cups of liquid left in the pressure cooker. Add quartered red potatoes, carrots, and cabbage wedges in the pressure cooker. Close lid and pressure cook at High Pressure for 2 – 3 minutes + Quick Release. Open the lid carefully.

Cut & Serve: On a chopping board, cut Corned Beef against the grain into ⅛ inch slices. Serve with cabbage wedges, red potatoes and carrots.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests