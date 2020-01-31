Add these Instant Pot Porcupine Mini Meatballs to your game day menu

Instant Pot Porcupine Mini Meatballs
Ingredients:
Meatballs:
-1 lb ground beef or turkey
-1/2 tbsp dried minced onion
-1 egg
-1/4 cup uncooked brown rice
-2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
-1 tsp garlic powder
-2-3 tbsp milk
-2 tsbp bread crumbs (seasoned or plain)
Sauce:
-1 10.5oz can low sodium tomato soup
-1.5 cups low sodium beef broth
-2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
-1 tsp brown sugar
-1 tsp red wine vinegar
Directions:
- Combine meatball ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Using a wooden spoon or your hands, mix until well combined.
- Roll mixture into small balls, or to your preferred size (they will shrink down slightly)
- Place formed balls onto a plate and set aside.
- Add all sauce ingredients into Instant Pot or pressure cooker and whisk until combined. Press the sauté function and continue to whisk.
- When sauce starts to simmer, add meatballs and close lid. Be sure vent is set to seal. Press cancel to stop sauté, then press the manual/pressure cook button. Set for 25 minutes high pressure.
- When time is up, leave it alone to manually release for 15 minutes.
- Turn vent valve to release any steam (be careful!)
- Open lid and enjoy! Serve immediately, or leave in the Instant Pot with lid closed on keep warm setting.