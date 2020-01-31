Add these Instant Pot Porcupine Mini Meatballs to your game day menu

Instant Pot Porcupine Mini Meatballs

Ingredients:

Meatballs:

-1 lb ground beef or turkey

-1/2 tbsp dried minced onion

-1 egg

-1/4 cup uncooked brown rice

-2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

-1 tsp garlic powder

-2-3 tbsp milk

-2 tsbp bread crumbs (seasoned or plain)

Sauce:

-1 10.5oz can low sodium tomato soup

-1.5 cups low sodium beef broth

-2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

-1 tsp brown sugar

-1 tsp red wine vinegar

Directions:

  1. Combine meatball ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Using a wooden spoon or your hands, mix until well combined.
  2. Roll mixture into small balls, or to your preferred size (they will shrink down slightly)
  3. Place formed balls onto a plate and set aside.
  4. Add all sauce ingredients into Instant Pot or pressure cooker and whisk until combined. Press the sauté function and continue to whisk.
  5. When sauce starts to simmer, add meatballs and close lid. Be sure vent is set to seal. Press cancel to stop sauté, then press the manual/pressure cook button. Set for 25 minutes high pressure.
  6. When time is up, leave it alone to manually release for 15 minutes.
  7. Turn vent valve to release any steam (be careful!)
  8. Open lid and enjoy! Serve immediately, or leave in the Instant Pot with lid closed on keep warm setting.

