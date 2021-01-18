Add substance to Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In the current economic environment, most small business owners consider themselves lucky to keep the doors open and the staff on the payroll. In today's Cutler Business Beat we're introducing you to Penny Klinedinst who owns not one but two such businesses in Sioux Falls. She says patience is the key to knowing when it's the right time to invest in and grow a small business. The proof of her success lies in the fact that both her shops are anchors in a popular downtown Sioux Falls shopping center, and one of them is about to expand for the third time.

Simply Perfect is located at the 8th and Railroad Center in downtown Sioux falls. You can stop by during regular business hours or shop the store online anytime at SimplyPerfectShop.com.