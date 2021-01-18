Today is Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Day. A day that celebrates the work that Doctor King did to work towards an end to segregation, and the world becoming a more accepting place. It’s a story many of us – at least think we know, but how can we add more to the conversation?
Willette Capers, the Chief Diversity Officer at Augustana University, joins us to talk about ways we can bring more to the conversation in order to make it more effective in the effort to build for a fully-fair world.
Add substance to Martin Luther King Jr. Day
