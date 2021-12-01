Let the sequins fall, and velvet take the stage. It’s time to get dressed for those special holiday occasions. Only how can we be sure we’re not overdoing it when putting on the finishing touches of a holiday look?
Style blogger Nicole Loe is joining us on set today. She’s stopped by to give us a few tips to keep things festive without matching a disco ball, and how we can add unexpected textures to all of our winter outfits as the perfect finishing touch.
Add some sparkle to your wardrobe this holiday
