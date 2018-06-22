KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Add Flair To Your Windows with Montgomery’s

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Window Fashions

We all like to look out our windows to see the world around us, but how much thought do you put into the window fashions that can shape how the windows around us look? Depending on your space, there are a variety of things to consider before you “dress” your windows.

Montgomery’s has different options, including the ability to customize. Stop into Montgomery’s today and tell them you’re KELOLAND Living and they will get you set up with your free consultation from one of the design experts at Montgomery’s.

Montgomery’s
Sioux Falls * Watertown * Madison
(605) 332-4400
Facebook: @SDMontgomerys
montgomerys.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps