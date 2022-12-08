Who doesn’t love this time of year? The sparkling lights, glistening treetops, and of course, holiday fashion. But, before you throw on that light up necklace and reindeer antlers you should probably ask yourself, “Is this really appropriate for work?” If your answer was “no.” Fear not.



Nicole Loe is a style blogger. She joined us today to help us dress festively, but appropriately so we can avoid having to sit down with an HR professional this holiday season.