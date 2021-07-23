Acupuncture for healing? Sanford Health explains the benefits of integrative medicine

There was a time not so long ago when you sought out a conventional doctor when something just didn’t feel right about your health. You usually left with a prescription in hand, or an appointment to schedule further testing or surgery. Lately, however, more people are looking for a broader approach to dealing with their health issues, an approach known as integrative medicine which takes a more holistic view of healthcare.



Blake Blowers is an acupuncturist at Sanford Health who specializes in integrative medicine at the Women’s Health Plaza.



He’s here to explain why integrative medicine is becoming more popular and how you can decide whether it might be a good option for you.

