“How Many Psychologists Does It Take to Explain a Joke?” Well, many, it turns out.



That’s probably because scientists still struggle to explain exactly why we laugh at certain jokes and not others.



And because what makes us laugh varies from person to person, don’t get us started on HOW we laugh, it can vary from a mere smile…to a groan…to even explosive laughter.



And it’s that explosive laughter that today’s Across the Table guest is banking on. That’s because when KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson sat down recently at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars, Zach Dresch explained why his dream is to make ’em laugh.

