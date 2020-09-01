Across the Table with Willette Capers

Our next guest is someone you might recognize as a guest we have had on our show to share her expertise as the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Augustana University. As we have continued our conversation on race and racism, Willette Capers has helped us understand the difference between not being racist and being anti racist and what’s wrong with being colorblind.

But Ashley recently sat down Across the Table at Wine Time on Main with Willette to learn more about her – where she is from, what brought her to KELOLAND and the lasting mark she hopes to leave on our community.

Wine Time on Main is continuing to take steps to protect your health and maintain social distancing. They are now open from 4 PM until 10 PM Tuesdays through Saturday. You’ll find them in downtown Sioux Falls at 330 S Main Avenue in the Washington Square Building across the street from the Washington Pavilion.



Join them for Happy Hour from 4 until 6 Tuesday through Friday. Wine Time on Main also has a complete list of wines available for off sales. You’ll find that on their website at WineTimeOnMain.com. Just place your order online and it will be available for curbside pick-up.