Think back to your college years when you were excitedly studying for your future career, maybe, like today’s Across the Table guest, you were thinking of all the people you would be able to help.



Wendy Mamer had a passion for the mental health field when she first arrived at Augustana University. However, she had no way of knowing how close to home that would hit.



Ashley Thompson sat down with Wendy at JJs wine spirits and cigars to learn more about how her own father’s death by suicide propelled her into action – eventually leading her back into the mental health field to support others who have lost loved ones to suicide.

Wendy Mamer and Ashley Thompson

Wendy Mamer and Ashley Thompson sitting down Across the Table

Get to know other interesting people from around KELOLAND by checking out some of our other Across the Table segments!

Across the Table with Daniel Keller

Across the Table with Cody Ingle

Across the Table with Steve Sarbacker

Across the Table with Ivy Oland

Across the Table with John Meyer

Across the Table with Marcella Prokop

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drink and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.



They’re located at 3000 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at JJsWine.com.



And don’t forget dessert from The Boozy Bakery! Check out The Boozy Bakery™ and JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars online to see what’s special and available for take-out, or to have right in JJ’s Bar!



We have we got a great idea for the sommelier-wanna be in your life. On Tuesday, January 17th, JJ’s is hosting a Riedel Veloce & Luxury Wine Masterclass.



Tickets are on sale now and space is very limited. For more information and to purchase a ticket, please visit jjswine.com and click on Online Purchases and Events.